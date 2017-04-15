Never Give In, Never Give Up

Rather than quitting after cancer cost him the use of his left arm, the avid golfer has adapted and is again enjoying the game, only in a one-handed fashion now. In fact, the Hideaway Beach Club resident is displaying some of the same skill he'd demonstrated prior to 2012 when he had surgery for chondrosarcoma, a cancer that causes malignant tumors on bones and soft tissue.

