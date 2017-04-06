Hemphill 3-Time State Champion In The 100 Meter Dash Looking for 4-Peat
Bloomsburg senior sprinter Jahvel Hemphill is once again drawing a crowd. The three-time state champ in the 100 meter dash is looking for number four.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|Mar '17
|Poster
|8
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC