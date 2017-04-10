Fugitive charged in 'Black Widow' cas...

Fugitive charged in 'Black Widow' case returned to Pa.

The 75-year-old man authorities say fled the country after testifying before a grand jury investigating the murder of his former son-in-law has been returned to Pennsylvania. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today the return of Anthony Rocco Franklin, who arrived in Harrisburg under the supervison of the U.S. Marshals Service.

