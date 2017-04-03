County should hire the best, no matte...

County should hire the best, no matter where they live

Sunday Apr 2

Good organizations, whether in business, government or the nonprofit sector, strive to hire the best-qualified people, no matter where they come from. If Luzerne County government wants to be among those good organizations, the county council ought to repeal its year-old residency requirement for top managers.

