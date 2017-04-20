Bloomsburg Prepares For Block Party W...

Bloomsburg Prepares For Block Party Weekend

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

It may be quiet now but this is a big weekend for Bloomsburg students, police and the university. With finals just two weeks away students are getting ready for the annual block party while university officials and police are looking to keep everyone in line.

Bloomsburg, PA

