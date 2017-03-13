Winter storm watch starts Monday nigh...

Winter storm watch starts Monday night, heavy accumulation expected

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: PennLive.com

Much of the region could be seeing a foot of snow as a winter storm moves across Pennsylvania Monday night and into Tuesday. The National Weather Service at State College has issued a winter-storm watch from 8 p.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday as the storm moves from west to east across the state, bringing nearly a foot of accumulation and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

