Things no one tells you before you move to Pennsylvania
Consider the fact that many municipalities don't celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31 or how the first day of deer hunting season is essentially a holiday. Pennsylvania is weird.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|Mar 9
|Poster
|8
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC