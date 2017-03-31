Students Offer Inspiration to Peers Taking PSSA Exams

Third-grade and fourth -grade students at Central Columbia Elementary School near Bloomsburg are ready to take the PSSA standardized tests next week. The school even held a pep rally to motivate the children but what they weren't prepared for was a flash mob! Around 75 eighth-graders from Central Columbia Middle School surprised the students by singing, dancing, and cheering them on as they prepare to take the tests.

