Passarelli's Bracket Features 11 State Tourney Returnees

Curwensville Area High School sophomore Blake Passarelli is one of an unusually high number of returnees, 11, in the 113-pound bracket of the 2017 PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships that get under way Thursday morning in the Giant Center at Hershey. Topping the list are three of last year's 106-pound state placewinners, including undefeated Southern Columbia junior Jaret Lane, who lost in the finals last year after finishing fifth in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.