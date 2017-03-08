Passarelli's Bracket Features 11 State Tourney Returnees
Curwensville Area High School sophomore Blake Passarelli is one of an unusually high number of returnees, 11, in the 113-pound bracket of the 2017 PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships that get under way Thursday morning in the Giant Center at Hershey. Topping the list are three of last year's 106-pound state placewinners, including undefeated Southern Columbia junior Jaret Lane, who lost in the finals last year after finishing fifth in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|10 hr
|WMJ77
|7
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC