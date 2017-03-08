Passarelli's Bracket Features 11 Stat...

Passarelli's Bracket Features 11 State Tourney Returnees

39 min ago

Curwensville Area High School sophomore Blake Passarelli is one of an unusually high number of returnees, 11, in the 113-pound bracket of the 2017 PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships that get under way Thursday morning in the Giant Center at Hershey. Topping the list are three of last year's 106-pound state placewinners, including undefeated Southern Columbia junior Jaret Lane, who lost in the finals last year after finishing fifth in 2015.

