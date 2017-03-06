Man Wanted for Neglecting, Stealing f...

Man Wanted for Neglecting, Stealing from Woman in His Care

Monday Mar 6

Police are searching for a man they say is to blame for a horrible case of neglect and a bizarre case of theft and fraud. Marilee Miller died in 2015 at Balanced Care at Bloomsburg.

