Man injured in crash sues restaurants for allegedly over-serving motorcyclist
A Berwick man seriously injured when a fellow biker crashed into him following an afternoon of bar-hopping filed suit Monday against two restaurants for allegedly over-serving the motorcyclist. Richard R. McFadden, of 534 E. 11th St., alleges Wheels Bar and Grill at 5222 Nuangola Road, Nuangola, and JJ Banko's Seafood at 39 Allen St., West Nanticoke, were negligent in serving drinks to 45-year-old Anthony Joseph Russo of Bloomsburg prior to the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|Mar 9
|Poster
|8
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC