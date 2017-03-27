Landis declares intent to run for dis...

Landis declares intent to run for district judge

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Linsey Landis has announced her intent to seek election to the office of magisterial district judge for District 41-3-02, which includes the townships of Lack, Tuscarora, Spruce Hill, Turbett, Beale, Milford and Walker and the boroughs of Port Royal and Mifflin. Landis started in Juniata County as a deputy sheriff for Sheriff Tom Lyter and worked there for two years.

