Landis declares intent to run for district judge
Linsey Landis has announced her intent to seek election to the office of magisterial district judge for District 41-3-02, which includes the townships of Lack, Tuscarora, Spruce Hill, Turbett, Beale, Milford and Walker and the boroughs of Port Royal and Mifflin. Landis started in Juniata County as a deputy sheriff for Sheriff Tom Lyter and worked there for two years.
