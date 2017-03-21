J.C. Penney closing 138 stores, Erie location saved
J.C. Penney announced that the company will close 138 stores nationwide to help sustain long-term profitability, however, the J.C, Penney at the Millcreek Mall is not one of the stores to get the ax. Seven stores in Pennsylvania will be impacted by the closings.
