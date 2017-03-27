Commonwealth students bring stories to...
Courtesy of Box of Light Studios in Bloomsburg, students learned how to create storyboards, construct sets and characters, and use digital tablets to capture their scenes, before doing each of those tasks themselves to end up with a short animated film. Around 50 students, ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade, worked in groups which, according to CCA staff, promoted the idea of collaboration and team problem solving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|Mar 9
|Poster
|8
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC