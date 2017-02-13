Three flee from crash, charged after brief pursuit in WilkeBarre
Police allege that one of the suspects was seen fleeing the scene with a handgun in his possession, and another was found with heroin. Police also said the driver's juvenile child was in the vehicle at the time of the alleged crash and pursuit.
