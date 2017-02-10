Meet the state employees who had the highest earnings in 2016: $100,000 Club
Topping the list of the highest-earning state government employees in 2016 are a dozen people who had earnings that topped $300,000, according to data collected from the governor's Office of Administration, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, and the State System of Higher Education. That is eight more than in 2015 who had earnings that surpassed the $300,000 threshold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb 5
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
|Kevin Bell
|Oct '16
|Where is he
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC