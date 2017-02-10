Meet the state employees who had the highest earnings in 2016: $100,000 Club

Topping the list of the highest-earning state government employees in 2016 are a dozen people who had earnings that topped $300,000, according to data collected from the governor's Office of Administration, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, and the State System of Higher Education. That is eight more than in 2015 who had earnings that surpassed the $300,000 threshold.

