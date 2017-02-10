Meet the state employees who had the ...

Meet the state employees who had the highest earnings in 2016: $100,000 Club

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: PennLive.com

Topping the list of the highest-earning state government employees in 2016 are a dozen people who had earnings that topped $300,000, according to data collected from the governor's Office of Administration, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, and the State System of Higher Education. That is eight more than in 2015 who had earnings that surpassed the $300,000 threshold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Feb 5 silly rabbit 1
News To march or not? Some women are staying away be... Jan '17 SallyMarch 1
News Frankie Valli Jan '17 concerned res 5
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities Oct '16 Nikko 1
Love me anti aging cream reviews Oct '16 Laine 1
Kevin Bell Oct '16 Where is he 4
See all Bloomsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomsburg Forum Now

Bloomsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Bloomsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC