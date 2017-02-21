Indictment returned in Columbia Count...

Indictment returned in Columbia County overdose case the coroner listed as homicide

A federal indictment was handed up Thursday in one of three drug overdose cases ruled a homicide in 2016 by the Columbia County coroner. A U.S. Middle District grand jury indicted Jeffrey Scott Jones, 60, of Orangeville, on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.

