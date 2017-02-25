In Your Neighborhood
To celebrate St. Patrick's Day the Annual Ham & Cabbage Dinner is held in Sugar Notch. Holy Family Parish sponsors the Irish dinner at the church hall on Main Street in Sugar Notch on Saturday, March 11. Takes-outs are available from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., and the sit-down dinner is from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children under 12 years.
