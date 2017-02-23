Gender-Inclusive Restrooms to Stay at Bloomsburg University
One day after the president's announcement withdrawing federal mandates for transgender bathrooms, officials at Bloomsburg University say its policies will not change. Bloomsburg University has multiple students who identify as either transgender or gender non-binary, which means inclusive of all genders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb 5
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
|Kevin Bell
|Oct '16
|Where is he
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC