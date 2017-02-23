Gender-Inclusive Restrooms to Stay at...

Gender-Inclusive Restrooms to Stay at Bloomsburg University

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

One day after the president's announcement withdrawing federal mandates for transgender bathrooms, officials at Bloomsburg University say its policies will not change. Bloomsburg University has multiple students who identify as either transgender or gender non-binary, which means inclusive of all genders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Feb 5 silly rabbit 1
News To march or not? Some women are staying away be... Jan '17 SallyMarch 1
News Frankie Valli Jan '17 concerned res 5
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities Oct '16 Nikko 1
Love me anti aging cream reviews Oct '16 Laine 1
Kevin Bell Oct '16 Where is he 4
See all Bloomsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomsburg Forum Now

Bloomsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Bloomsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC