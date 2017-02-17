Ex-cop charged with illegally obtaining 148 prescriptions for pain-killing drugs

A former police officer accused of threatening to kill his wife has been charged with illegally obtaining and filling 148 prescriptions for pain-killing drugs over a four-year period. Shawn R. Kuhns, 40, of the Bloomsburg area, was arraigned Thursday in Snyder County on charges filed by the state attorney general's office that allege he filled the prescriptions authorized by 48 different prescribers at 28 different pharmacies between Jan. 1, 2012, and Jan. 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.