Ex-cop charged with illegally obtaining 148 prescriptions for pain-killing drugs
A former police officer accused of threatening to kill his wife has been charged with illegally obtaining and filling 148 prescriptions for pain-killing drugs over a four-year period. Shawn R. Kuhns, 40, of the Bloomsburg area, was arraigned Thursday in Snyder County on charges filed by the state attorney general's office that allege he filled the prescriptions authorized by 48 different prescribers at 28 different pharmacies between Jan. 1, 2012, and Jan. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb 5
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan 23
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
|Kevin Bell
|Oct '16
|Where is he
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC