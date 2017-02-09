Bloomsburg University Professor Teams...

Bloomsburg University Professor Teams Up With NASA

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Dr. Michael Shepard spent months building a 3D model of the asteroid "Psyche" using a radar telescope. The asteroid is about a third the size of Pennsylvania, meaning the diameter would stretch from Bloomsburg to Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Feb 5 silly rabbit 1
News To march or not? Some women are staying away be... Jan 23 SallyMarch 1
News Frankie Valli Jan 15 concerned res 5
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities Oct '16 Nikko 1
Love me anti aging cream reviews Oct '16 Laine 1
Kevin Bell Oct '16 Where is he 4
See all Bloomsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomsburg Forum Now

Bloomsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Bloomsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC