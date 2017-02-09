Bloomsburg University Professor Teams Up With NASA
Dr. Michael Shepard spent months building a 3D model of the asteroid "Psyche" using a radar telescope. The asteroid is about a third the size of Pennsylvania, meaning the diameter would stretch from Bloomsburg to Philadelphia.
