Bloomsburg man indicted on child porn...

Bloomsburg man indicted on child pornography, attempt to entice minors for sex charges

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: WPMT-TV York

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that David Dewald, 40, of Bloomsburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of attempted production of child pornography, and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. The indictment alleges that Dewald attempted to persuade and entice two minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual image of such conduct, and enticed, persuaded and attempted to entice and persuade three minors to engage in illegal sexual activity between July 2015 and May 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Feb 5 silly rabbit 1
News To march or not? Some women are staying away be... Jan 23 SallyMarch 1
News Frankie Valli Jan '17 concerned res 5
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities Oct '16 Nikko 1
Love me anti aging cream reviews Oct '16 Laine 1
Kevin Bell Oct '16 Where is he 4
See all Bloomsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomsburg Forum Now

Bloomsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Bloomsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,034,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC