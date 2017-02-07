Bloomsburg man indicted on child pornography, attempt to entice minors for sex charges

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that David Dewald, 40, of Bloomsburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of attempted production of child pornography, and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. The indictment alleges that Dewald attempted to persuade and entice two minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual image of such conduct, and enticed, persuaded and attempted to entice and persuade three minors to engage in illegal sexual activity between July 2015 and May 2016.

