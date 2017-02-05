Alexis Weber
BLOOMSBURG, Columbia County, Pa.- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a two-year old girl, who was inside a car when it was stolen. Police say the toddler was inside a 2005 yellow Ford Mustang convertible, bearing PA registration HWN-1367.
