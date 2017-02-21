Add wiretap to the charges against a former Lewisburg area police offficer

State police Wednesday charged Shawn Kuhns, 40, of the Bloomsburg area, with illegally recording a telephone conversation with a man who shares custody of a child with the former officer's wife. Kuhns admitted he recorded the conversation while being dispatched to a traffic accident last Aug. 30 and did so without telling the man, the arrest affidavit states.

