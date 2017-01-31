State System will hire a consultant t...

State System will hire a consultant to help it make tough decisions on thorny issues

Monday Jan 30

If Pennsylvania with its stagnant population still needs 14 state-owned universities - or if fewer institutions would suffice - then where should they be located and what should their priorities be? Do the net assets or reserves they possess provide enough of a financial safety net, in particular for campuses that are clearly struggling, or might some of those schools be sitting on more wealth than they need? And is the debt they incurred to build and support what used to be a system of 120,000 students still manageable, now that there are almost 15,000 fewer students to pay the bills? Those are just a few of the thorny issues that could await the State System of Higher Education in conducting what leaders have billed as a top-to-bottom organizational review.

