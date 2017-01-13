Sandra Shirk Heidlauf
Mrs. Heidlauf was born in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, on October 4, 1940, the daughter of the late William Shirk and Marian Mulvaney Shirk. She was a residential care facilitator and a crisis suicide hotline operator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan 23
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli
|Jan 15
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
|Kevin Bell
|Oct '16
|Where is he
|4
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f...
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC