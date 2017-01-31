Pennsylvania higher ed system to look at mergers, closures
Officials say the operations of Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities are being reviewed in light of falling enrollment and financial challenges - a move that could result in the merger or closure of some campuses. The system is one of the nation's largest public university systems.
