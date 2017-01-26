No Comments
With current SRU President Cheryl Norton stepping away from her office and into retirement following the spring 2017 semester, the university and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will work together to establish a search committee for the next president. Slippery Rock's Council of Trustees will appoint the members of the search committee, which will include current SRU faculty, SRU alumni, university staff and current SRU students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rocket.
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan 23
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli
|Jan 15
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
|Kevin Bell
|Oct '16
|Where is he
|4
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f...
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC