No Comments

With current SRU President Cheryl Norton stepping away from her office and into retirement following the spring 2017 semester, the university and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will work together to establish a search committee for the next president. Slippery Rock's Council of Trustees will appoint the members of the search committee, which will include current SRU faculty, SRU alumni, university staff and current SRU students.

