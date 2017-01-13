No. 23 Pitt wrestling dominates weekend duals to move to 7-2
The Pitt wrestling team returned to duals action for the first time in more than a month after beating West Virginia in December. The Panthers had three opponents as part of their hosted 'Pitt Duals' event on Saturday and won all three easily.
