Mother, Grandmother Charged After Toddlers Found In Cold
A mother and grandmother are charged with endangerment after two toddlers were found near busy East Street in Bloomsburg back in December. Police say on December 20th, a two-year-old and a three-year-old were found by a good samaritan wandering near the roadway.
