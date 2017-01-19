Mother, Grandmother Charged After Tod...

Mother, Grandmother Charged After Toddlers Found In Cold

Thursday Jan 19

A mother and grandmother are charged with endangerment after two toddlers were found near busy East Street in Bloomsburg back in December. Police say on December 20th, a two-year-old and a three-year-old were found by a good samaritan wandering near the roadway.

