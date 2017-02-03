Legislature must take responsibility for school crisis
State lawmakers scrambled recently to keep money flowing to state prisons after the Wolf administration announced a plan to close two of the 26 institutions, which house nearly 50,000 inmates at a cost of more than $40,000 each per year. Ultimately, the administration closed only one prison, the state Correctional Institution at Pittsburgh, which will save $81 million a year It will be interesting to see if lawmakers rush to aid struggling state universities, which the Legislature already has shortchanged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|1
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan 23
|SallyMarch
|1
|Frankie Valli
|Jan 15
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
|Kevin Bell
|Oct '16
|Where is he
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC