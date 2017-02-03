Legislature must take responsibility ...

Legislature must take responsibility for school crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

State lawmakers scrambled recently to keep money flowing to state prisons after the Wolf administration announced a plan to close two of the 26 institutions, which house nearly 50,000 inmates at a cost of more than $40,000 each per year. Ultimately, the administration closed only one prison, the state Correctional Institution at Pittsburgh, which will save $81 million a year It will be interesting to see if lawmakers rush to aid struggling state universities, which the Legislature already has shortchanged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Sun silly rabbit 1
News To march or not? Some women are staying away be... Jan 23 SallyMarch 1
News Frankie Valli Jan 15 concerned res 5
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities Oct '16 Nikko 1
Love me anti aging cream reviews Oct '16 Laine 1
Kevin Bell Oct '16 Where is he 4
See all Bloomsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomsburg Forum Now

Bloomsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Bloomsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,444 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC