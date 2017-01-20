Crowd Gathers to Watch Inauguration in Columbia County
All eyes were on the many television screens at Scoreboard Sports Tavern near Bloomsburg to watch Donald Trump being sworn in as President of the United States. "He sounds like he's coming from the heart with everything he's saying and I mean let's give the guy a chance," Carmen Ciotola said.
