State college profs' salary increases approved

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Philly.com

Faculty at Pennsylvania's 14 state universities will get two retroactive salary increases immediately and a third increase in the fall under a three-year contract approved by the system's board of governors on Tuesday. The contract, which came after a three-day strike in October, also includes health care concessions that the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education said it needed to achieve cost savings.

