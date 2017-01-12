State college profs' salary increases approved
Faculty at Pennsylvania's 14 state universities will get two retroactive salary increases immediately and a third increase in the fall under a three-year contract approved by the system's board of governors on Tuesday. The contract, which came after a three-day strike in October, also includes health care concessions that the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education said it needed to achieve cost savings.
