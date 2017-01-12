Merry Bills-mas Eve At New Era Field
A very, merry Bills-mas Eve at New Era Field as droves of die-hard fans came out for Saturday's tailgate. "When I heard this was on Christmas Eve I was like 'This better be packed,'" said Hudson Milligan, who was dressed as Santa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frankie Valli
|2 hr
|concerned res
|5
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
|Kevin Bell
|Oct '16
|Where is he
|4
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f...
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
|Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P...
|Oct '16
|DonkeyDong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC