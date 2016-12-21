Man charged after son, 5, walks to school on a Saturday

A man faces a child endangerment charge after his 5-year-old son walked nearly two miles to school in near-freezing temperatures - on a Saturday morning. Forty-three-year-old Jeffrey Wagner tells the Press Enterprise his son Mitchell woke him around 7 a.m. and said he needed to get ready for school. Wagner says he explained to his son he didn't have school that day and told him to go back to bed.

