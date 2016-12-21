Man charged after son, 5, walks to sc...

Man charged after son, 5, walks to school on a Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Pocono Record

A man faces a child endangerment charge after his 5-year-old son walked nearly two miles to school in near-freezing temperatures - on a Saturday morning.  Forty-three-year-old Jeffrey Wagner tells the Press Enterprise his son Mitchell woke him around 7 a.m. and said he needed to get ready for school. Wagner says he explained to his son he didn't have school that day and told him to go back to bed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities Oct '16 Nikko 1
Love me anti aging cream reviews Oct '16 Laine 1
Kevin Bell Oct '16 Where is he 4
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... Oct '16 GOP started slavery 2
News Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P... Oct '16 DonkeyDong 1
Bloomsburg Fair 2016 Sep '16 heroin and chill 8
News State faculty union leaders take a step toward ... Sep '16 got 2
See all Bloomsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomsburg Forum Now

Bloomsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Bloomsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,638

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC