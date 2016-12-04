Get to know Inner Temple on their new...

Get to know Inner Temple on their newest LP Captivity

Inner Temple is a band based in northeastern Pennsylvania that is brand new to The Key's radar. Aside from the fact that it was released in 2016, the group's most LP Captivity is a quintessential late '90s / early 00s alt-rock record: heavily distorted guitars, driving percussion and coarse vocals that were popularized by powerhouses like System of a Down and Bayside.

