Dylan Jane shares electrified video for "What It Seems" off of new EP
Our first taste of Dylan Jane 's latest EP was "What It Seems," a track we premiered for the Bloomsburg, PA native back in the beginning of October. Two months later Deceiving Yourself and Everyone Else has been released and Dylan, who expanded her acoustic folk sound to encompass a more dynamic range of feelings on the record, has a new video for the single.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Bloomsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
|Kevin Bell
|Oct '16
|Where is he
|4
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f...
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
|Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P...
|Oct '16
|DonkeyDong
|1
|Bloomsburg Fair 2016
|Sep '16
|heroin and chill
|8
|State faculty union leaders take a step toward ...
|Sep '16
|got
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bloomsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC