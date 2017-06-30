Ron Kadish: Tales From Under
As a journeyman bassist, Ron Kadish has traveled the long road, while always returning to his home base of Bloomington, Indiana, where he settled in 1993. As a local educator and active musician, he has steadily built up his performance resume and compositional dossier, which come to light in Tales From Under .
