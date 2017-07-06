Jayson Tatum Got Clowned By Donovan Mitchell In Summer League
Jayson Tatum is having a pretty good showing in Summer League for the Boston Celtics , but on Thursday night he got shook by fellow rookie Donovan Mitchell . Mitchell, a Utah Jazz draftee, took Tatum off the dribble Thursday night, and Tatum wound up on his back.
