Jayson Tatum Got Clowned By Donovan M...

Jayson Tatum Got Clowned By Donovan Mitchell In Summer League

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Big Lead

Jayson Tatum is having a pretty good showing in Summer League for the Boston Celtics , but on Thursday night he got shook by fellow rookie Donovan Mitchell . Mitchell, a Utah Jazz draftee, took Tatum off the dribble Thursday night, and Tatum wound up on his back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Retirement 'bittersweet' for union boss who cha... Jul 3 totallydisgusted 13
The Gredy's Jun 29 Captain Hotdog 2
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Jun 28 Blake 14
News Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT vouc... Jun 22 Wondering 25
sandy k stratton 53 and new york keith is his name (Jan '13) Jun 7 Gorilla glue 2
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... Jun '17 YouBet 5
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) May '17 Rollies is better 16
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,377 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC