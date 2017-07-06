Indiana has steepest drop in abortion...

Indiana has steepest drop in abortions performed since 2013

An Indiana State Department of Health report shows 7,277 abortions were performed in the state last year, representing an 8.5 percent drop from 2015. Indiana's abortion rate has been falling for several years, but had seen small declines since a 7 percent drop in 2013 from 8,800 abortions the year before.

