DeAngelo Williams Looked Really Good In His Pro Wrestling Debut
DeAngelo Williams took part in Impact Wrestling 's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view Sunday night, and I have to say, the former All-Pro running back looked pretty damn good. He teamed up with Moose to fight Eli Drake and Chris Adonis and definitely didn't embarrass himself in the ring.
