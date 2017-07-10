Bloomington City Surplus Auction Scheduled For Saturday
The City of Bloomington will host a public auction on Saturday, July 15 to sell vehicles, equipment and miscellaneous items no longer needed by the City. This public auction of surplus property and equipment will be held at Frank Southern Ice Arena, 2100 S. Henderson St., starting at 10:00 a.m. with doors opening at 8:00 a.m. to preview sale items.
