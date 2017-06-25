Weekend fire destroys 30-year-old Blo...

Weekend fire destroys 30-year-old Bloomington flooring store

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: The Tribune

The co-owner of a southern Indiana flooring business destroyed by a weekend fire says he'll rebuild the three-decade-old family-owned store. Bloomington Fire Chief Jason Moore says the investigation continues into what may have sparked the fire at the the 10,000-square-foot carpet and flooring store.

