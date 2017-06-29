The Homages and Inventions of a Self-Taught Painter
In the late 1980s, when Chris Martin began showing his paintings, he adapted signature motifs from Paul Feeley and Philip Guston, among others, which was a way of paying homage to them as he worked his way through their iconic images. There was no irony in what he did.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Gredy's
|21 hr
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Wed
|Blake
|14
|Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT vouc...
|Jun 22
|Wondering
|25
|sandy k stratton 53 and new york keith is his name (Jan '13)
|Jun 7
|Gorilla glue
|2
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Jun 5
|YouBet
|5
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Rollies is better
|16
|Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ...
|May '17
|Marco R s Secret ...
|36
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC