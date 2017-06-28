State needs to learn from I-69 mistakes

Officials with the Indiana Finance Authority correctly say you can't condemn all public-private partnerships entered into by the state based on the failed outcome on Section 5 of Interstate 69. Painting all such arrangements with a broad brush would negate the success experienced in the Ohio River Bridge project, which connects Indiana with Kentucky and came in ahead of schedule and under budget. Still, it's easy to condemn the Section 5 construction project, which the state said it would take over from the private development partner.

