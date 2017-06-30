Situation 'complicated' as homeless congregate on Bloomington's Kirkwood Ave.
For years, many congregated at People's Park in Bloomington, but there has been a constant effort to clear the park so others can enjoy it. Kirkwood is one of the most famous streets in Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retirement 'bittersweet' for union boss who cha...
|Mon
|totallydisgusted
|13
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Jun 28
|Blake
|14
|Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT vouc...
|Jun 22
|Wondering
|25
|sandy k stratton 53 and new york keith is his name (Jan '13)
|Jun 7
|Gorilla glue
|2
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Jun 5
|YouBet
|5
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Rollies is better
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC