Round barns becoming more rare in Ind...

Round barns becoming more rare in Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Indianapolis Business News

A picturesque century-old barn off State Road 57 in southwest Indiana is part of a dwindling style of architecture that's inspired books, road trips and at least one retirement project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Gredy's 21 hr Captain Hotdog 2
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Wed Blake 14
News Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT vouc... Jun 22 Wondering 25
sandy k stratton 53 and new york keith is his name (Jan '13) Jun 7 Gorilla glue 2
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... Jun 5 YouBet 5
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) May '17 Rollies is better 16
News Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ... May '17 Marco R s Secret ... 36
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,525 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC