Project brings Nashville artist outdoors

Project brings Nashville artist outdoors

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Tribune

The Indiana Arts Commission and the Department of Natural Resources have teamed up to produce Arts in the Parks projects, bringing arts activities to the state parks, state historic sites and state recreation areas. Oil painter Charlene Marsh of Nashville will be demonstrating her plein air palette knife painting techniques at two area state properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Retirement 'bittersweet' for union boss who cha... 6 hr Autistic mormon 11
The Gredy's Jun 29 Captain Hotdog 2
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Jun 28 Blake 14
News Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT vouc... Jun 22 Wondering 25
sandy k stratton 53 and new york keith is his name (Jan '13) Jun 7 Gorilla glue 2
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... Jun 5 YouBet 5
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) May '17 Rollies is better 16
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,664 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC