Project brings Nashville artist outdoors
The Indiana Arts Commission and the Department of Natural Resources have teamed up to produce Arts in the Parks projects, bringing arts activities to the state parks, state historic sites and state recreation areas. Oil painter Charlene Marsh of Nashville will be demonstrating her plein air palette knife painting techniques at two area state properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retirement 'bittersweet' for union boss who cha...
|6 hr
|Autistic mormon
|11
|The Gredy's
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|2
|Sara Brooks is a SLUT!
|Jun 28
|Blake
|14
|Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT vouc...
|Jun 22
|Wondering
|25
|sandy k stratton 53 and new york keith is his name (Jan '13)
|Jun 7
|Gorilla glue
|2
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Jun 5
|YouBet
|5
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Rollies is better
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC