Overdoses Continue In Bloomington

Over five hours period on Saturday, police and emergency crews responded to drug overdoses calls seven times between the hours of 3:50 p.m. and 8:53 p.m. "That enforcement tactic was used on Saturday and Sunday when we started seeing the same victims getting sick again on Spice," Kellams wrote in an email. On Saturday at 3:50 p.m. police and emergency crews were called to South Washington and East Fourth streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.