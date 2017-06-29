Conviction upheld in Indiana Universi...

Conviction upheld in Indiana University studenta s death

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

A panel of judges has rejected the appeal of a man sentenced to 80 years in prison for the beating death of an Indiana University student. The Indiana appeals court decision released Thursday upholds the murder conviction against 51-year-old Daniel Messel in the April 2015 killing of 22-year-old Hannah Wilson of Fishers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Gredy's 21 hr Captain Hotdog 2
Sara Brooks is a SLUT! Wed Blake 14
News Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT vouc... Jun 22 Wondering 25
sandy k stratton 53 and new york keith is his name (Jan '13) Jun 7 Gorilla glue 2
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... Jun 5 YouBet 5
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) May '17 Rollies is better 16
News Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ... May '17 Marco R s Secret ... 36
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,525 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC